Kim Kardashian is ready for another baby!

On Sunday, we showed you a promo for this weekend's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where Kim reveals she wants to "try" to have a third baby with Kanye West.

"I'm gonna try to have one more baby," Kim says in the promo. "I want my kids to have siblings but the doctors don't feel like it safe for me."

Kris Jenner then tells Kim, "I don't want you to do something that would put you in danger."

Shortly after the baby bombshell was announced, Kim was spotted out in Los Angeles with Kanye.