Goodbye Black Canary, hello Black Siren. Katie Cassidy has rejoined The CW's Arrow as a series regular in the role of Black Siren, her other character's Earth-2 doppelgänger. Remember, comic books and superheroics, kids.
Cassidy will appear in episodes 22 and 23 of season five of Arrow, as Black Siren, and then return in the role as a series regular for season six.
"One of the things that most excites us about Arrow is that we go where the story takes us. Last year, the story took us to the tragic death of Laurel Lance. This year, our midseason finale reintroduced us to Laurel's doppelgänger, Black Siren," Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim said in a statement.
"We were so taken by Katie's fearless interpretation of this character that we knew her story was not yet finished. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Katie back to Arrow as Black Siren, though as her appearances on Arrow and DC's Legends of Tomorrow this season show, she never really left the family," he continued.
As Guggenhaim said, Cassidy has popped up on various DC Comics shows since her original character died. Cassidy's Black Canary/Laurel Lance was killed off in season four, but appeared in dreams and flashbacks occasionally.
For Arrow's 100th episode, Cassidy told E! News there was no specific moment that she saw as defining for her, but she looked at Laurel's journey as a whole.
"Honestly, I feel like there's not a specific moment, but the way they wrote my character, the arc, and the way she goes from season one to the middle of season four. I think season four we saw her, she's hit rock bottom, comes back to the top, and is transitioning into the Canary," she said. "Putting on that jacket for the first time was a huge moment for me, and I know it was for the fans. I just think that overall, the whole entire journey was something that I've been really lucky to have gotten to play."
Cassidy's other TV credits include Gossip Girl, New Girl, Supernatural, Melrose Place and 7th Heaven.
Arrow airs Wednesdays, 8 p.m. on The CW.