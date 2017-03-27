Goodbye Black Canary, hello Black Siren. Katie Cassidy has rejoined The CW's Arrow as a series regular in the role of Black Siren, her other character's Earth-2 doppelgänger. Remember, comic books and superheroics, kids.

Cassidy will appear in episodes 22 and 23 of season five of Arrow, as Black Siren, and then return in the role as a series regular for season six.

"One of the things that most excites us about Arrow is that we go where the story takes us. Last year, the story took us to the tragic death of Laurel Lance. This year, our midseason finale reintroduced us to Laurel's doppelgänger, Black Siren," Arrow executive producer Marc Guggenheim said in a statement.