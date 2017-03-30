Now, a little after a year of dating, E! News has learned that Miranda and Anderson are stronger than ever - to the extent that they've even discussed tying the knot and starting a family together.

"Miranda and Anderson are doing good. They try to keep their relationship private and out of the public's way. They are definitely gonna get married," the source told E! News exclusively. "They have discussed marriage and kids that they both want in the near future. She has learned many things about what she wants and needs after her breakup and Anderson fulfills it all."

With the ACMs on Sunday, we wouldn't be surprised if we see these two more in love than ever, especially given it's the anniversary of their first big outing. Miranda may be up for five awards (and could win her eighth consecutive title of Female Vocalist of the Year), but no matter what happens or how many trophies she goes home with, it's clear she's already won.