Former America's Next Top Model contestant Brandy Rusher was one of four victims wounded in a shoot out in Houston Sunday.

E! News confirms that Rusher is in critical condition and remains in intensive care. Two people were killed in the shooting, which took place at an apartment complex.

"Yes, they [Brandy and her brother Wayne] were involved in a shooting but we don't know anything about it," Rusher's grandfather, 81, tells E! News. "We would just like to keep the family in prayer."