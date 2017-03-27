The halls of Grey Sloan Memorial are about to get a bit more gleeful.

Before season 13 comes to a close, Grey's Anatomy will be welcoming Glee alum Matthew Morrison for a guest star role, E! News has confirmed. True to Shonda Rhimes form, the details surrounding his character are being kept under wraps for the time being, but the actor did reveal via Instagram that he was busy at work on an unnamed TV series playing Dr. Paul Stadler.

Morrison's involvement with the long-running ABC series was first revealed when photos began surfacing on social media showing the actor shooting a scene with Justin Chambers on location in Los Angeles with Kevin McKidd as director.