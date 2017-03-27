Though Twitter is ultimately a place to express your thoughts at a rapid pace, it's become a hub for something a little different these days...

Feuds and clap-backs.

The social media platform makes it easy for the public to access celebrities' views and opinions, which also means it provides easy access for criticism, complaining and trolls.

Though some celebs have decided to stay off Twitter for exactly that reason, keeping their thoughts to themselves and avoiding the haters, others have used it as a platform to stand up for themselves and others.

With that being said, here are 13 examples of how celebs have perfectly clapped back to haters on Twitter: