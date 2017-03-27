The last time Christina El Moussa's world turned upside down, she seized an opportunity and came out stronger on the other side.

And so far, all the evidence points to her being able to thrive once again now that life has once again taken one of those unforeseeable turns.

Known for the past seven years as half of a couple—co-founder of the El Moussa Group real estate agency, co-star of HGTV's Flip or Flop, and O.C. wife of her partner in these endeavors, Tarek El Moussa—Christina is now forging a new path in the wake of her separation from Tarek last spring.

Well, not an entirely new path.