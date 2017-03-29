It's that time again!
The energy will be out of control this Sunday, April 2 when WrestleMania 33 kicks off in front of the sold-out crowd at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., while the rest of the world catches the action on WWE Network.
Just like in the past, the year's grandest wrestling event is sure to be a can't-miss spectacular with competitive showdowns, incredible performances and jaw-dropping surprises. So, without further ado, here are the biggest moments to start looking forward to!
1. Musical Guests
Platinum-selling singer and entertainer Tinashe will be performing "America the Beautiful" to open the event. "Being a part of WWE's biggest event of the year is an honor and I look forward to seeing everyone in Orlando," the 24-year-old said in a statement. The "2 On" songstress is joining prestigious company with Ray Charles, John Legend, Aretha Franklin, Nicole Scherzinger and Fifth Harmony, who have all flaunted their impressive vocals during WWE's annual extravaganza.
2. Power Couples
In a dream tag team match-up, Total Divas stars and real-life couples John Cena and Nikki Bella and The Miz and Maryse will face off in the ring on Sunday. After weeks of anticipation and lots of trash talking, bragging rights and the title of SmackDown LIVE's "IT" couple will be on the line during this heated co-ed confrontation. Ahead of the match, Nikki and John made an adorable appearance on The Today Show to talk about competing side by side at WrestleMania. Plus, watch the video below to find out what they had to say about a potential marriage proposal!
3. Girls, Girls, Girls
Nattie Neidhart and Trinity Fatu will also have a chance to become the SmackDown's Women's Champion when the reigning champ Alexa Bliss attempts to defend her title against all the ladies in the locker room. Per General Manager Daniel Bryan, "every available woman on the SmackDown Live roster" will have the opportunity to defeat her. This is an ideal chance for either Natalya, who was a former Divas Champion, or Naomi to capture the crown.
Tune in to all the WrestleMania 33 festivities Sunday, April 2, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on WWE Network!
