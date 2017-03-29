OMG! Evan Tells Diandra He Loves Her on Emotional So Cosmo Season Finale: See Her Reaction

"I love you, that's why I'm willing to quit my job."

It was an emotional So Cosmo season finale! On Wednesday's episode, Evan sat down with his boss Holly to tell her that he might not be staying at Cosmopolitan. The fitness contributor wanted to leave his job at the magazine in order to save his relationship with Diandra, but when she found out his plan, she was extremely upset.

"I figured if I wasn't here we might have a chance," Evan explained to Diandra.

"No that's so stupid!" Diandra cried. "We both work so hard, I don't know what you're doing, this is ridiculous."

Evan then explained that he loved her, which is why he was willing to quit his job.

So how did Diandra react to Evan's love confession?

Take a look at the So Cosmo season finale recap above to find out and to see Leah react to her job promotion!

