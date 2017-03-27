It's been a rough week for Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his partner, Heather Morris.

The Dancing With the Stars pro announced he will be sidelined during tonight's show due to a calf injury. Alan Bersten will step in to replace him and dance with the Glee star.

"It's my calf muscle," Chmerkovskiy said in rehearsal footage from this week. "F--k. It just feels like something hit it."

But while it may seem like the end of the world for the pair right now, we've seen tons of injuries in the show's past, and the pairs have proven you can make a big comeback after healing.