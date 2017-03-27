Only a couple of days after Jodie Sweetin called off her engagement to Justin Hodak, E! News can confirm that Hodak was arrested on her property.

The Los Angeles Police Department tells E! News that they responded to a possible suicide. Upon arriving, authorities discovered a firearm at Sweetin's residence that belonged to Hodak. As a convicted felon, Hodak cannot own one. Police took Hodak into custody for the firearm violation, and the next day the Fuller House star received an emergency protective order against Hodak.

According to the restraining order, Hodak and Sweetin got into a heated argument after they ended their engagement. That evening, Hodak had been "abusing alcohol and marijuana," and when Sweetin asked him to leave the house he threatened to commit suicide. He "escalated the conflict by pulling down a seven-foot bookcase."