How Tyga Is Ensuring King Cairo Doesn't Become Too "Spoiled"

King Cairo has the keys to Tyga's kingdom.
At the grand opening of Lit Sundays at Daylight Beach Club in Las Vegas Sunday, the 27-year-old rapper opened up to E! News about what his 4-year-old son is "obsessed" with right now. "He likes everything that I like: cars, women, jewelry." And though his mini-me has the world at his fingertips, "I'm trying to cut back with him on the gifts because he gets very, very spoiled. He is very spoiled," Tyga admitted. "He thinks he is supposed to have all of that, so I have to kind of teach him that I work hard to get everything."
"He's kind of like, 'Pick me up from school in the Bentley in my Bentley car seat.' He's kind of like—not that he's spoiled—but that's all he knows," Tyga said. "You've got to kind of teach him other things and that you've got to work for that stuff."
Tyga admitted it's "hard" to find the right balance with his son. "You've got to just be an active parent, man. Just teach them lessons to make them feel what you felt, and they've got to understand that, you know? It can be taken at any moment, so you've got to work hard for it."
The rapper shares custody of King Cairo with his former fiancée, E! reality star Blac Chyna. It doesn't seem as if the tot has any interest in following in his parents' famous footsteps, though.
"Right now he wants to build Ferraris. Right now he wants to be an architect; next year he might want to do something else. He's not trying to build or be a rapper right now. He just wants to build Ferraris," he said. "I know when I was younger I didn't want to be an architect."
Tyga couldn't predict his son's future, but he did share some insight into his own. "I got a new project coming out: T-Raww 2.0. The single right now, 'Feel Me,' with Kanye [West] is doing great," he said. "We're about to drop the video, and the mix-tape is about to drop after that."
As the rapper told E! News, "People are about to see a crazy T-Raww!"