How Tyga Is Ensuring King Cairo Doesn't Become Too "Spoiled"

Tyga admitted it's "hard" to find the right balance with his son. "You've got to just be an active parent, man. Just teach them lessons to make them feel what you felt, and they've got to understand that, you know? It can be taken at any moment, so you've got to work hard for it."

The rapper shares custody of King Cairo with his former fiancée, E! reality star Blac Chyna. It doesn't seem as if the tot has any interest in following in his parents' famous footsteps, though.

"Right now he wants to build Ferraris. Right now he wants to be an architect; next year he might want to do something else. He's not trying to build or be a rapper right now. He just wants to build Ferraris," he said. "I know when I was younger I didn't want to be an architect."