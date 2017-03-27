YouTube
Mandy Moore might need help seeing the light—because this fan theory is dark.
As the voice behind Disney's Rapunzel, the actress and singer weighed in on an Internet hypothesis connecting her Tangled character with Frozen and The Little Mermaid.
Here's some background on the ongoing theory—first, fans noticed Rapunzel and Flynn in the crowd of attendees at Elsa's coronation in Frozen. While Disney is known to leave easter eggs hidden in films for viewers to catch, aficionados took the subtle presence of the characters one step further by coming up with a reason for why Moore's princess would attend a separate character's coronation.
Assuming Tangled is set in Germany like the original fairytale and Frozen in Norway, some fans have suggested that Elsa and Anna's late parents died in a shipwreck on their way to Germany for Rapunzel's wedding.
Ariel gets sucked into the mix because, if the story takes place in Denmark where the original tale is from, then it is geographically possible that Elsa and Ana's parents' shipwreck is the same shipwreck the mermaid comes across in the film as it is in the middle of Germany and Norway by water. As for why Rapunzel later shows up at Elsa's coronation, it's out of respect for the late parents who died on their way to visit her.
Of course, as are all matters of make believe, there are no limits to what viewers can conjure up with their imagination. However, the star thinks someone is "reaching" with that hypothesis.
"That's a pretty morbid fan theory—it feels like someone is really reaching to lost territory," Moore said during an interview with TV Line. "There is no connection as far as I know."
However, Mandy isn't here to squash anyone's dreams.
"People can imagine what they will all day," she added. "That's their perogative."