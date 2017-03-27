Mandy Moore might need help seeing the light—because this fan theory is dark.

As the voice behind Disney's Rapunzel, the actress and singer weighed in on an Internet hypothesis connecting her Tangled character with Frozen and The Little Mermaid.

Here's some background on the ongoing theory—first, fans noticed Rapunzel and Flynn in the crowd of attendees at Elsa's coronation in Frozen. While Disney is known to leave easter eggs hidden in films for viewers to catch, aficionados took the subtle presence of the characters one step further by coming up with a reason for why Moore's princess would attend a separate character's coronation.

Assuming Tangled is set in Germany like the original fairytale and Frozen in Norway, some fans have suggested that Elsa and Anna's late parents died in a shipwreck on their way to Germany for Rapunzel's wedding.