All (literally) hail the Cash Cab.

Discovery Channel is giving New Yorkers and tourists another chance to win money while traveling to their destinations. That's right, Cash Cab is coming back to TV to report to duty! The game show will follow its original format, picking up unsuspecting passengers and giving them the chance to win money on the way to their destination, reports The Hollywood Reporter. They can reach out to friends via phone, text or social media, but if they answer three questions incorrectly they get booted from the cab.

The upcoming reboot, however, will feature a surprising twist: stars from the worlds of comedy, film and TV will get behind the wheel of the cab itself as they pick up unsuspecting passengers. Ben Bailey hosted the original game show, but a new name has not been announced.