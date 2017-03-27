Kendall Jenner likes it hot!
The 21-year-old model channels Marilyn Monroe in her newest project for LOVE magazine, dancing, tousling her hair and lip syncing the late star's biggest hits all while wearing various looks from La Perla, including lingerie and a retro swimsuit. The nearly two-minute-long clip directed by Rankin, begins with a voice-over saying, "Here's the girl who put 'mmm' into movies."
Kendall then goes full Marilyn by mouthing one of Monroe's most famous lines from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes: "I always say a kiss on the hand might feel very good, but a diamond tiara lasts forever!" Of course, she's outfitted with a diamond tiara of her own, so her rendition of "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" was particularly fitting.
After mouthing various parts of the song as she poses and prances, Kendall moves on to lip-sync "I Want to Be Loved by You" from Some Like It Hot. She also references The Seven Year Itch and Let's Make Love.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been working with Love for a while now, filming at least six other videos with the publication for its Advent Calendar. Kendall also has worked behind the camera, photographing Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber for the magazine. Photography is a passion project for Kendall.
"I have multiple folders in my computer and in my phone of all the photos that I've taken throughout my life, of my friends, of everything I've done," Kendall previously told the magazine. "I've always genuinely enjoyed [photography]. And I still do things that I'd rather keep personal. I think it's more about showing my eye."