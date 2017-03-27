Kendall Jenner likes it hot!

The 21-year-old model channels Marilyn Monroe in her newest project for LOVE magazine, dancing, tousling her hair and lip syncing the late star's biggest hits all while wearing various looks from La Perla, including lingerie and a retro swimsuit. The nearly two-minute-long clip directed by Rankin, begins with a voice-over saying, "Here's the girl who put 'mmm' into movies."

Kendall then goes full Marilyn by mouthing one of Monroe's most famous lines from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes: "I always say a kiss on the hand might feel very good, but a diamond tiara lasts forever!" Of course, she's outfitted with a diamond tiara of her own, so her rendition of "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" was particularly fitting.