Is Brown the New Black? Hailey Baldwin Weighs in

Hailey Baldwin

ESC: Hailey Baldwin

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Brown's just as versatile as black (plus it's a lot less predictable).

Hailey Baldwin stepped out yesterday in an all-brown outfit and it made us think: could brown be the new black this season?

You saw it on the runways of designers like Louis Vuitton, Givenchy and Valentino in various styles, so what more proof do you need to start implementing the shade into your own closet?

If you're hesitant simply because you're unsure what to pair the color with (let's face it: it doesn't necessarily go with everything), here's a pro tip just for you. When paired with a variety of other hues (like light blue, army green, cream, burgundy, camel and pink), brown looks surprisingly sophisticated.

Ready to give it a shot? Shop the below brown pieces!

Shop the Look

ESC: Brown Clothes

Zara Ungendered Sweatshirt, $30

ESC: Brown Clothes

Zara Ungendered Trousers, $30

ESC: Brown Clothes

Raen Figurative Sunglasses, $150

ESC: Brown Clothes

Converse Chuck II Waterproof Mesh Backed Leather, Was: $120, Now: $90

ESC: Brown Clothes

3.1 Phillip Lim Mini Pashli Leather Satchel, $695

ESC: Brown Clothes

Rick Owns One-Shoulder Ribbed Stretch-Jersey Tank, $138

ESC: Brown Clothes

7 for All Mankind Corduroy Flared Trousers, $135

ESC: Brown Clothes

H&M Backless Loafers, $25

ESC: Brown Clothes

Melissa Odabash Laos Printed Triangle Bikini, $130

ESC: Brown Clothes

8 Suede Dress, $280

ESC: Brown Clothes

Topshop Pretty Lace Lingerie Set, $30

ESC: Brown Clothes

River Island Brown Suede Biker Jacket, $200

ESC: Brown Clothes

Mango Retro Style Sunglasses, $30

Ultimately, it's up to you, but this season we think it's worth the swap.

TAGS/ Hailey Baldwin , Style Collective , Top Stories , Fashion
