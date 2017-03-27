Everything We Know About Harry Styles' Solo Career Plans

Zayn Malik has done it. Niall Horan has done it. Louis Tomlinson has done it...Is Harry Styles next in line to (finally) release his first bit of solo music?

All signs seems to be pointing to yes!

Even before One Direction announced they were taking a break, back to when news of Malik's exit made waves, fans speculated over whether Styles would venture out on his own one day and give the world a taste of his music outside of the group.

Now, two years later, the day may be quickly approaching. So with that being said, here's everything we know about Styles' solo career plans so far: