Everything We Know About Harry Styles' Solo Career Plans

Zayn Malik has done it. Niall Horan has done it. Louis Tomlinson has done it...Is Harry Styles next in line to (finally) release his first bit of solo music?
All signs seems to be pointing to yes!
Even before One Direction announced they were taking a break, back to when news of Malik's exit made waves, fans speculated over whether Styles would venture out on his own one day and give the world a taste of his music outside of the group.
Now, two years later, the day may be quickly approaching. So with that being said, here's everything we know about Styles' solo career plans so far:
Something Is Happening April 7: Over the weekend, a commercial played in the U.K. in which Styles teased an announcement for April 7.
In the ad, a piano plays as we see the 23-year-old walking through smoke toward an open door. At the end of the clip, his big, blue eyes meet the camera before it cuts to to a black screen with the date "April 7th" written across it.
While we don't have much information, many fans believe the commercial is symbolism for Styles' "rebirth" in his music career, meaning he's about to finally take the step in delivering some new tunes...alone.
Whiting Out His Instagram: Styles has been posting all-white photos on Instagram lately—so far, there are six and counting. White is the color of purity and cleanliness, which could also symbolize his "rebirth" and a fresh start in his in his music career.
He's Already Signed a Solo Recording Contract: Last summer, E! News confirmed the singer signed a solo recording contract with Columbia Records, which happens to be the same label behind 1D. A few months before that, he joined Full Stop Management, headed by former CAA executive Jeffrey Azoff.
And He's Already Recorded Four Songs: Way back in December of 2015 we found out Styles had registered four new songs with the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers. The songs—titled "Already Home," "Coco," "Endlessly" and "5378 Miles"—list only Harry as both co-writer and performer, meaning no one else is on the tracks with him, and thus, they mark his first big move in the music world alone.
He Knew 1D Was Not the End for Him: After news of group's hiatus went public, Styles touched on his long-term goals in an interview with Billboard, noting that he wouldn't feel fulfilled if he just ended his career there.
"I think when you have so many goals that you feel like you have yet to achieve, it's hard to kind of see past those," he said. "It's important to kind of focus on what's going on and don't kind of lose track. So we're all working hard towards the same thing right now, and I don't think we're thinking much past that."
He Voiced His Desire for Solo Opportunities Early On: In the days following the news that Malik had quit One Direction, E! News learned that Styles had already been voicing his own plans for solo career options, including acting.
A source told us at the time, "Harry is being offered acting stuff but he hasn't accepted anything yet. He is not openly looking for stuff either, but is open to offers. If he does expand into that field, he wants to make sure it is the right role."
We also found out he was working on solo music projects with other famous faces in the industry. "He's been writing with other artists like Meghan Trainor, Kodaline and Ariana Grande," the insider dished.
At the time, a second source had also noted, "Harry has distanced himself from the rest of the band over the last year. He considers himself to be on a different path to the other boys. He certainly has hopes of doing solo stuff, branching out on his own, and so this might be the natural juncture in which to do that."
Needless to say, we can't wait to see what Styles has in store for us come April 7!