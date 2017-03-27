Nick Viall's getting a little help on his foxtrot. The Bachelor star and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd were paid a visit by Nick's fiancé Vanessa Grimaldi during rehearsals and E! News has your first look at the behind-the-scenes action.
"The foxtrot is a very beautiful dance," Nick says in the video above. "So it's a lot of pressure when I don't know how to do the dance. I'm a pretty lucky guy to have both Peta and Vanessa trying to get the most out of me."
Even though she admitted the foxtrot looked "pretty hard," Vanessa showed Nick up just a little bit when she picked up the steps he was struggling with.
"It's irritating," Nick says to Vanessa. "You're already better."
"I couldn't be doing this without Vanessa's support," he admits.
And Vanessa wasn't the only visitor Nick and Peta had: Enter baby Shai. The three-month old baby melted hearts the moment he entered the studio.
"It's funny because Peta and I are kind of going through kind of new chapters in our lives. I'm starting this new chapter in my life with Vanessa and Peta has this beautiful new son," Nick says.
Peta and Nick have been bonding out of the rehearsal studio too. The couple went on a double date with significant others Vanessa and Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
"The double date was fun. I'm newly engaged, they've been engaged for a while, they just had a baby. Peta and I get along really well and actually Maks has been great," Nick previously told us. "As a newly engaged couple, it's always nice have a couple to hang out with and have fun."
During week one of the competition, Nick and Peta received a 24 out of 40 from judges Bruno Tonilio, Julianne Hough, Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba. Their cha-cha-cha to "Let Me Love You" by DJ Snake featuring Justin Bieber received sixes from all four judges, landing them in the middle of the heap.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays, 8 p.m. on ABC.