Nick Viall's getting a little help on his foxtrot. The Bachelor star and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd were paid a visit by Nick's fiancé Vanessa Grimaldi during rehearsals and E! News has your first look at the behind-the-scenes action.

"The foxtrot is a very beautiful dance," Nick says in the video above. "So it's a lot of pressure when I don't know how to do the dance. I'm a pretty lucky guy to have both Peta and Vanessa trying to get the most out of me."

Even though she admitted the foxtrot looked "pretty hard," Vanessa showed Nick up just a little bit when she picked up the steps he was struggling with.