Adele or George Bush: Who Wore a Rain Poncho Better?

Adele didn't set fire to the rain, but she did brace for it.

With just four shows left in her world tour, the Grammy winner stepped onto the stage in New Zealand Sunday night in the midst of a downpour. Instead of retreating to dry land and requesting a raincheck, the ceaseless pro let the rain fall down on her as she belted out her hits for her beloved fans waiting patiently in their seats. Sure, the raindrops may have melted her eyelash glue and rendered all the time she spent in the makeup chair entirely useless, but as all performers know, the show must go on.

While the water pelted everyone in the attendance, the star made one request to her audience. "Don't let the rain be a damper," she said. "Let's hope it keeps going because then when you set fire to the rain, that will be amazing."