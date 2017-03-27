Adele or George Bush: Who Wore a Rain Poncho Better?

Michael Shah/Wrapt Weaving, REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Adele didn't set fire to the rain, but she did brace for it.
With just four shows left in her world tour, the Grammy winner stepped onto the stage in New Zealand Sunday night in the midst of a downpour. Instead of retreating to dry land and requesting a raincheck, the ceaseless pro let the rain fall down on her as she belted out her hits for her beloved fans waiting patiently in their seats. Sure, the raindrops may have melted her eyelash glue and rendered all the time she spent in the makeup chair entirely useless, but as all performers know, the show must go on.
While the water pelted everyone in the attendance, the star made one request to her audience. "Don't let the rain be a damper," she said. "Let's hope it keeps going because then when you set fire to the rain, that will be amazing."
Embracing the downpour, Adele reached for a new accessory to her tour wardrobe—a plastic pink rain poncho. She donned the protective gear over her sparkling ball gown while the rain came down. While she continued to sing like a trooper, we're afraid the poncho didn't do much as far as keeping her dry was concerned.
Meanwhile, the image reminded us of another viral poncho moment, this time in America's capital. Former President George W. Bush famously covered up with a poncho during President Donald Trump's inauguration and memes of the moment immediately took over the Internet.
As the "who wore it better?" debate kicks off, we'll need these lighthearted photos to handle the fact that Adele may never go on tour again.
"Touring isn't something I'm good at ... applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable," she told the thousands of people watching her from the stands. "I don't know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I've toured is you. I'm not sure if touring is my bag."