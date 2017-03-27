Val Kilmer's in love and he doesn't care who knows it.

The Top Gun actor first shared his feelings for Cate Blanchett in 2006 with Elle magazine, telling the publication she'd be the actress he'd most like to have on speed dial. He also thought she was aware of his feelings.

"I think she probably got a sense of it when I not only forgot my dialogue in the scene, I forgot that I was acting, I forgot I was on a movie set, and I just stood there staring at her," he said at the time.

As it turns out, Kilmer's feelings haven't faded. Kilmer took to Twitter over the weekend to tweet out his feelings for the Australian actress and recalled a few anecdotes about their short time working together.