BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Val Kilmer's in love and he doesn't care who knows it.
The Top Gun actor first shared his feelings for Cate Blanchett in 2006 with Elle magazine, telling the publication she'd be the actress he'd most like to have on speed dial. He also thought she was aware of his feelings.
"I think she probably got a sense of it when I not only forgot my dialogue in the scene, I forgot that I was acting, I forgot I was on a movie set, and I just stood there staring at her," he said at the time.
As it turns out, Kilmer's feelings haven't faded. Kilmer took to Twitter over the weekend to tweet out his feelings for the Australian actress and recalled a few anecdotes about their short time working together.
"Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett," Kilmer wrote. "Her husband [Andrew Upton] met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate."
He continued, "And recently I've had 2 dreams with #CateBlanchett in them. Her husband wasn't in either of them."
In between his personal tweets, Kilmer also retweeted Blanchett fan accounts, but he couldn't stop gushing about his former co-star.
She's just as amazing in person. Some super stars aren't-Some superstars don't do a thing to ya in person-Cate is so real it's almost unreal— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017
Once I did a cameo just to hang w/ #cateblanchett who pickd up a shovel in our sc. I was so dazzled by HOW she picked it up I forgot my line— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 25, 2017
Kilmer's tweets ended up taking a weird turn, sharing pictures of the actress and writing, "I mean even if she couldnt act you know what I mean?" Eventually, fans started calling him out for his "creepy and obsessive" messages.
"@Ruth_Less_Lady nothing in the least creepy about loving someone," Kilmer replied. "What kind of world do you come from?"
He then further defended his admiration for the actress.
I've never done said or written a single idea that wasn't of the highest respect and admiration for #cateblanchett or any other great talent— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017
She's a friend of mine and I've met her husband thru the years and we've all gotten along just fine. Anyone who thinks I need to curb my— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017
Enthusiasm for a great rare artist doesn't understand how difficult the job is and how we artist count on the respect of our peers. She will— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017
Back up every word I say n love that I say I love her. I would love an actor I didn't even enjoy if he flew the world to talk about a role.— Val Kilmer (@valkilmer) March 27, 2017
Blanchett doesn't have a Twitter account, so there's no saying whether she saw Kilmer's tweets.
But it's clear Kilmer is the president of the Cate Blanchett fan club.