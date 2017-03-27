Val Kilmer Incessantly Tweets About His Cate Blanchett Obsession

  • By
  • &

by Francesca Bacardi |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jenna Dewan-Tatum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Whoa, Scheana Accuses Shay of Cheating on Pump Rules Reunion

Rachel Dolezal

Rachel Dolezal Stills Identifies as Black, Challenges "the Myth of White Supremacy"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cate Blanchett, Val Kilmer

BILLY FARRELL/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Val Kilmer's in love and he doesn't care who knows it.

The Top Gun actor first shared his feelings for Cate Blanchett in 2006 with Elle magazine, telling the publication she'd be the actress he'd most like to have on speed dial. He also thought she was aware of his feelings.

"I think she probably got a sense of it when I not only forgot my dialogue in the scene, I forgot that I was acting, I forgot I was on a movie set, and I just stood there staring at her," he said at the time.

As it turns out, Kilmer's feelings haven't faded. Kilmer took to Twitter over the weekend to tweet out his feelings for the Australian actress and recalled a few anecdotes about their short time working together.

Photos

Cate Blanchett's Best Looks

"Once I flew all the way to Australia just to talk to Cate Blanchett," Kilmer wrote. "Her husband [Andrew Upton] met me first. Or, instead, I guess, to be accurate."

He continued, "And recently I've had 2 dreams with #CateBlanchett in them. Her husband wasn't in either of them."

In between his personal tweets, Kilmer also retweeted Blanchett fan accounts, but he couldn't stop gushing about his former co-star.

Kilmer's tweets ended up taking a weird turn, sharing pictures of the actress and writing, "I mean even if she couldnt act you know what I mean?" Eventually, fans started calling him out for his "creepy and obsessive" messages.

"@Ruth_Less_Lady nothing in the least creepy about loving someone," Kilmer replied. "What kind of world do you come from?"

He then further defended his admiration for the actress.

Blanchett doesn't have a Twitter account, so there's no saying whether she saw Kilmer's tweets.

But it's clear Kilmer is the president of the Cate Blanchett fan club.

TAGS/ Val Kilmer , Cate Blanchett , Twitter , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again