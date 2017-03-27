AKM-GSI
This mama is on a mission.
While baby Dream Kardashian is ready to turn 5 months, her famous mom Blac Chyna is approaching the finish line on her post-pregnancy goal weight.
The reality star stepped on the scale Sunday night on Snapchat to reveal she currently weighs in at a little over 141 pounds, just 11 pounds away from her 130 pound original weight.
In a second Snapchat video, the makeup mogul showed off her trim figure in a curve-hugging green spaghetti strap dress as she panned her body with the camera.
As for the methods to her diet and fitness routine, she keeps those under wraps.
"I had actually had a C-section, so with breastfeeding and drinking water and my teas and my other little remedies...it's been working out for me really good," she told E! News during her first red carpet appearance in Las Vegas in early January after giving birth.
Whatever those "remedies" are, they're clearly working. Meanwhile, the mom of two seems comfortable in her skin.
"I feel confident," she said. "I've been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She's healthy. I'm healthy. That's just my main focus."