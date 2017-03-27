Blac Chyna Is Just 11 Pounds Away from Reaching Her Post-Baby Goal Weight

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jenna Dewan-Tatum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Vanderpump Rules Reunion

Whoa, Scheana Accuses Shay of Cheating on Pump Rules Reunion

Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson

Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson Prove They Are Each Other's Yin and Yang With Matching Tattoos

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blac Chyna

AKM-GSI

This mama is on a mission. 

While baby Dream Kardashian is ready to turn 5 months, her famous mom Blac Chyna is approaching the finish line on her post-pregnancy goal weight.

The reality star stepped on the scale Sunday night on Snapchat to reveal she currently weighs in at a little over 141 pounds, just 11 pounds away from her 130 pound original weight. 

In a second Snapchat video, the makeup mogul showed off her trim figure in a curve-hugging green spaghetti strap dress as she panned her body with the camera.  

Photos

Blac Chyna's Pregnancy Looks

As for the methods to her diet and fitness routine, she keeps those under wraps. 

"I had actually had a C-section, so with breastfeeding and drinking water and my teas and my other little remedies...it's been working out for me really good," she told E! News during her first red carpet appearance in Las Vegas in early January after giving birth. 

Whatever those "remedies" are, they're clearly working. Meanwhile, the mom of two seems comfortable in her skin. 

"I feel confident," she said. "I've been trying to get my body back and focusing on the baby. She's healthy. I'm healthy. That's just my main focus."

TAGS/ Blac Chyna , Weight Loss , Top Stories
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing.
Error subscribing, please try again