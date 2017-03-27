This mama is on a mission.

While baby Dream Kardashian is ready to turn 5 months, her famous mom Blac Chyna is approaching the finish line on her post-pregnancy goal weight.

The reality star stepped on the scale Sunday night on Snapchat to reveal she currently weighs in at a little over 141 pounds, just 11 pounds away from her 130 pound original weight.

In a second Snapchat video, the makeup mogul showed off her trim figure in a curve-hugging green spaghetti strap dress as she panned her body with the camera.