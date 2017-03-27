Did you happen to agree with Len Goodman when he dinged Erika Jayne's debut performance on Dancing With the Stars for being raunchy? If so, the following message is for you.
When E! News' Sibley Scoles visited the RHOBH star and her partner Gleb Savchenko for an exclusive chat as they rehearsed for tonight's main event, she asked Erika what she thought of the critique of the salsa she danced to her single "Xxpen$ive." And while Erika remained characteristically diplomatic, she certainly made a valid point.
ABC
"You know what, I felt like it was being sexy. To each his own," she countered. "I think sometimes we as women are held to a different standard than perhaps some other people."
Her partner agreed. "I didn't think it was raunchy," Gleb added. "I thought it was confident and sexy."
The affection Erika and Gleb already share for one another so early in the competition, while evident throughout our entire chat with them, was made crystal clear when talk turned to the last time Gleb was partnered with a Bravolebrity. For his first outing on DWTS in season 16, the pro danced with Erika's RHOBH co-star Lisa Vanderpump, making it only as far as week four. So, how do the two compare in Gleb's eyes?
"I mean, it's a huge difference. This one is not the fainting type," he admitted. "She works really, really hard and I'm really happy." Meow!
(During rehearsals for week four, Lisa infamously fainted while cameras were rolling. She later cited exhaustion, though her RHOBH co-stars would go on to accuse her of faking it.)
As for their plans for tonight, the pair wouldn't divulge too many secrets, but did guarantee that they won't be backing down in the face of Len's remarks.
"We're dancing Foxtrot. it's going to be a traditional foxtrot with a little sexy twist in it," Gleb teased. "Still Erika Jayne."
"We're doing us," Erika assured.
For more from the pair, including some fresh insight into whether any more of Erika's Bravo pals will pop up in the audience, be sure to check out the video above.
Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.