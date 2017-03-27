"You know what, I felt like it was being sexy. To each his own," she countered. "I think sometimes we as women are held to a different standard than perhaps some other people."

Her partner agreed. "I didn't think it was raunchy," Gleb added. "I thought it was confident and sexy."

The affection Erika and Gleb already share for one another so early in the competition, while evident throughout our entire chat with them, was made crystal clear when talk turned to the last time Gleb was partnered with a Bravolebrity. For his first outing on DWTS in season 16, the pro danced with Erika's RHOBH co-star Lisa Vanderpump, making it only as far as week four. So, how do the two compare in Gleb's eyes?

"I mean, it's a huge difference. This one is not the fainting type," he admitted. "She works really, really hard and I'm really happy." Meow!