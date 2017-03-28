It seems fitting that for much of the Bones series finale, there were just bones everywhere.

Every episode of the show, of course, has a lot of bones, since it's called Bones, but thanks to the lab exploding, the series finale saw Bones (Emily Deschanel) wading through thousands of bones, all mixed up and all over the place. There were just so many bones.

And for a while, Bones herself had no idea what to do with them. At the end of last week's episode, we saw the team discovering that the Jeffersonian was filled with multiple explosives, right before the entire thing exploded, with Booth (David Boreanaz), Bones, pregnant Angela (Michaela Conlin), and Hodgins (T.J. Thyne) all trapped in the lab.