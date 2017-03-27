Throughout the run of Pretty Little Liars, there's been one big question everyone's been dying to know the answer to: Who is A?

Of course, that question has been answered multiple times, only for a new texting-savvy villain to pop up immediately after. The current A, known as AD (or occasionally Uber A) might be the biggest bad of all. Not only is he or she really good at disguises, but they're also totally happy to murder anyone they need to murder. AD is the real deal, and apparently the identity of this masked terror is going to shock our socks off.

We caught up with the cast of the Freeform series at PaleyFest and got them to spill just as much as they can spill about who AD might be. Obviously, they couldn't tell us much, but they could recreate their own reaction when they got the script.