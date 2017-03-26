Sandra Bullock's children might have a little brother or sister in the near future!

An insider shares a brand new update with E! News about the Gravity star's life at home with longtime love Bryan Randall and her two little ones, 7-year old son Louis Bullock and 5-year-old daughter Laila Bullock.

"Sandra is not opposed to having more kids in the future," our source says. "She has her hands full with her career, but having children is what she is most proud of in her life."

And while Bullock is no rush to tie the knot with her photographer beau, their relationship is as serious as it gets. The insider reveals, "They have discussed spending their life together" and consider themselves "pretty much" married.

A second source tells E! News Sandra is currently enjoying some much-needed R&R on vacation with her entire family.