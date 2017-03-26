XactpiX/Splash News
Can you feel the love tonight? Kate Hudsonsure can.
The actress was spotted in New York City on Saturday evening stealing a kiss from her rumored new man, Danny Fujikawa. E! News has learned Kate and Danny enjoyed dinner at Italian eatery Tutto il Giorno, before taking to the streets for a late night stroll through downtown.
Kate, 37, didn't shy away from packing on the PDA as she walked arm-in-arm with the indie singer-songwriter and stopped in the middle of the street for a smooch. She dressed for the chilly weather in a bulky cargo jacket, graphic T-shirt and denim jeans while Danny buttoned up in a heavy coat.
The potential couple was photographed arriving into the Big Apple on Friday afternoon, less than a week after speculation started swirling that Hudson had linked up with a new love interest.
Though it's unclear if Fujikawa, who played guitar for now broken-up band Chief before co-founding Lightwave Records, joined his rumored girlfriend for the show, Kate did post to Instagram about her Saturday night spent on Broadway watching Dear Evan Hansen.
"I just balled my eyes out watching this brilliant performance by @bensplatt and the entire cast of @dearevanhansen," she captioned a photo with lead actor Ben Platt. "Loved every second! What an experience, thank you to everyone on this production for creating such a special musical that is so deeply moving you have to take a long second or an hour to gather yourself."
The morning after, Kate and Danny were spotted once again Sunday out and about on a shopping expedition.
It's currently unclear what's really going on between Kate and Danny, but if we know one thing about the Almost Famous star, she has a thing for artistic types. Kate was previously married to The Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, who she shares 13-year-old son Ryder with, and in 2014, she called off her engagement to Muse rocker Matt Bellamy. The two co-parent 7-year-old son Bingham together.
She was previously linked to DJ Diplo, but as an insider shared with E! News, their relationship is "casual and fun."