AKM-GSI
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguezgot more bounce in California than all y'all combined.
The A-list couple's time in Los Angeles continued Saturday with a romantic dinner date at Italian hotspot, Madeo. J. Lo was photographed leaving the restaurant looking fabulous as ever in a leather midi-skirt, cropped plaid blazer and sleek ponytail.
She accessorized the chic look with a pair of embellished pumps and a black handbag swung over her shoulder. Meanwhile, the retired baseball star was spotted slipping into their ride in a casual pair of jeans and button down.
Their latest outing follows a day spent working up a sweat at the Beverly Hills gym of J.Lo's trainer Gunnar Peterson. Jennifer and Alex then headed to the pop singer's Bel-Air home and later spent a portion of their evening inside the super exclusive Bel-Air Hotel.
Vasquez-Max Lopes / AKM-GSI
And despite neither having commented on their relatively new romance, an insider recently told E! News that things between Lopez and Rodriguez won't be cooling off as quickly as some may have assumed.
"All his friends can tell he really likes J.Lo [but] in the beginning they thought this may just be a fling," our source revealed. "Friends are slowly thinking this may actually be a great match. He calls J.Lo his 'lady'. He would wife her up in a heartbeat...she is different than other people he's dated."
Another source added, "Jennifer and Alex are heating up big time. They went from zero to 100 really quick."
No word yet on where this oh-so hot duo is heading next, but given they've already crossed L.A., Miami and the Bahamas off their bucket list, expect somewhere big. After all, this is J. Lo and A-Rod we're talking about here.