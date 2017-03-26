Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's marriage just gets better with age!
The Big Little Lies star took to Instagram on Sunday with a heartfelt marriage for her talent agent hubby on their sixth wedding anniversary. Six years ago I was lucky enough to marry this wonderful man," Reese captioned a colorful photo of the lovebirds looking out over the sunset.
She added, "He makes me laugh everyday and supports me in everything I do. Happy anniversary, JT! Here's to many more!"
Reese and Jim tied the knot in 2011 during a star-studded ceremony held on her ranch in Ojai, Calif. A year and a half later, the couple welcomed their first child together, Tennessee James. now 4. Witherspoon has two children from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe, 17-year-old Ava Phillippe and 13-year-old Deacon Phillippe.
PA/PA Images via Getty Images
The two have kept most details of their relationship under wraps, but in an interview with Harper's Bazaar published last year she credited the Hollywood insider with motivating her to get behind the camera.
"He said, 'You should produce movies. You read more books than anybody I know. You should just buy some of them and turn them into films,'" Witherspoon quoted her husband as saying.
Reese and Jim most recently stepped out to attend Vanity Fair's 2017 Oscars bash, and just days ago, we can only assume he surprised his ladylove with something special during her 41st birthday celebration.
As E! News exclusively reported, Reese partied with a group of gal pals, including Molly Sims and Shannon Rotenberg, at the Hotel Bel Air.
"All the ladies were seated in a private section of the patio for afternoon tea and dessert," our source shared. "There were beautiful fruit trays, pastries and Sprinkles cupcakes courtesy of Reese's friend Candace Nelson."
What a week to remember! Happy anniversary, you two.