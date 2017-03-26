We can't keep up with Danica Patrick and her amazing career achievements.
The NASCAR driver spoke to E! News' Will Marfuggi ahead of her 35th birthday Saturday about her top three career accomplishments, which include the first time she qualified for the Daytona 500.
In 2013, Patrick became the first woman to win a pole for the annual race, NASCAR's most prestigious event.
She made her comments to Marfuggi at the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series' Auto Club 400 event at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.
Patrick's longtime boyfriend and fellow NASCAR drive Ricky Stenhouse Jr. threw her a birthday party over the weekend.
"Thank you my love for putting together a nice surprise birthday dinner! 35 and proud of it!" she wrote on Instagram. "I earned all the gray hairs and wrinkles I got."
Patrick and Stenhouse have been dating for more than four years.
Patrick told Marfuggi she hoped to have a family one day.
"If we had kids, there's a probably a pretty high chance that this child would be a good race car driver," she added.