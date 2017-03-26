Well, we were right to suspect Abigail of being up to something irritating. We just could not have possibly guessed what that something was.

Turns out, she's trying to sell her virginity online, with the proceeds going to Amnesty International.

Most things on this show were already f—ked up, but tonight got ridiculous in so many amazing and eventually (and strangely) positive ways. Abby's insanity was only part of that ridiculousness.

Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) was the first to find out about Abigail's (Kathryn Newton) quest to use her own body to bring awareness to sex trafficking, and she was obviously very calm about it, as is the Bonnie way. But then she told Nathan (James Tupper), and he didn't have quite the same reaction. He had the slightly more human reaction: yelling and attempting to take away the laptop with which his teenage daughter was trying to prostitute herself.