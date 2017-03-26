Girls being barred from flights for wearing leggings is just not going to fly with a lot of angry social media users, including Chrissy Teigen and Patricia Arquette.

A United Airlines gate agent barred two girls from boarding a flight from Denver to Minneapolis Sunday because they were wearing leggings, while another girl wearing them had a dress in her bag and was made to change before she was allowed on, a witness tweeted.

Naturally, Twitter exploded. Arquette, who drew a standing ovation at the 2015 Oscars when she called for wage equality and equal rights for women during her acceptance speech, was particularly peeved.