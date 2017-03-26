Christina El Moussa is keeping her fans guessing when it comes to her love life following her split from Tarek El Moussa.

The Flip or Flop couple, parents of two, broke up in 2016. Tarek filed divorce papers in January. Last week, Christina was spotted at an Anaheim Ducks NHL game with a male friend and E! News confirmed exclusively that she has been dating player Nate Thompson for about a month. However, Christina's rep said the pair are "just friends."

During a morning walk around her neighborhood in Orange County, California Saturday, a photographer asked Christina about their relationship. She grinned and then placed her earbud back into her ear and continued her workout, E! News has learned exclusively.

Thompson has not commented either.