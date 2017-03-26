It's only been two months since Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their romance public and they've proved to be inseparable as they travel the world together.

The two were most recently spotted together arriving at Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo, Brazil, where he is set to perform at the Lollapalooza 2017 festival Sunday night as part of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour.

Selena had two days ago flown to Colombia, where he also had a concert, and had previously jetted off to Europe to see him during his tour. They have also vacationed together, including in his hometown of Toronto.

Selena and The Weeknd have not said a word about their relationship. However, they have made it Instagram official and when it comes to candid photos of the two, well, they've let actions speak louder than words from the very beginning.

Check out a timeline of their relationship: