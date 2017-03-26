It's only been two months since Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their romance public and they've proved to be inseparable as they travel the world together.
The two were most recently spotted together arriving at Guarulhos International Airport in São Paulo, Brazil, where he is set to perform at the Lollapalooza 2017 festival Sunday night as part of his Starboy: Legend of the Fall tour.
Selena had two days ago flown to Colombia, where he also had a concert, and had previously jetted off to Europe to see him during his tour. They have also vacationed together, including in his hometown of Toronto.
Selena and The Weeknd have not said a word about their relationship. However, they have made it Instagram official and when it comes to candid photos of the two, well, they've let actions speak louder than words from the very beginning.
Check out a timeline of their relationship:
Gade/AKM-GSI
Jan. 10—The Kiss: The two go public with their relationship by being photographed kissing outside an L.A. restaurant. A source tells E! News their romance is "something new" and "nothing serious right now."
Another source said, "At first, Selena and Abel wanted to keep their relationship a secret. But they've decided they really don't care if everyone knows about them."
The Exes: The Weeknd and Bella Hadid had split just two months prior. Bella told E! News that they remain friends.
But soon after the kissing pics emerged, the model unfollowed Selena on Instagram and a source told E! News Bella "is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him." The model was later visibly irritated while being trailed by paparazzi, something she had usually taken in stride.
And speaking of which, Selena's own famous ex, Justin Bieber, is in no way a fan of her new beau.
"Hell no, I can't listen to a Weeknd song," Bieber told a paparazzo more than a week after the kissing pics were posted. "That s--t's wack."
Jan. 25—Game Night With Friends: Two weeks after kissing-gate, Selena and The Weekend hung out with friends such as French Montana and Jaden Smith at Dave and Buster's in Hollywood. Eyewitnesses told E! News the couple looked "smitten" and walked out of the arcade together holding hands around 3 a.m.
Last Week of January: Selena and The Weeknd take their romance abroad! The two vacation in Italy, where they are spotted at the Accademia Gallery Museum, where Michelangelo's famous statue of David is displayed. They also can't seem to keep their hands—or lips—off each other.
Getty Images
Instagram Official: Selena makes their relationship Instagram official by posting a video of The Weeknd traveling with her on a boat on a canal in Venice, while including a caption of the heart eyes emoji. She later deleted the clip.
Feb. 12—Grammys After-Party: Selena and The Weeknd are spotted at Rihanna's 2017 Grammys after-party at the 1 Oak nightclub in West Hollywood. They arrive separately but leave together.
Meanwhile, Justin continues to shade The Weeknd. The latter star appeared to hit back with a diss track, which he sings on Toronto rapper Nav's new song "Some Way": "I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me. She say my f--k and my tongue game a remedy."
Feb. 13—Romance Heats Up: A source tells E! News Selena and The Weeknd "are falling for each other," adding that they have discussed making things exclusive.
The Weeknd "has told [Selena] how much he cares for her," the source continued, and makes her "feel really confident."
"Abel is proud to have Selena by his side," the source adds.
Feb. 24—Selena Flies to Amsterdam to Be With The Weekend: Selena supports The Weeknd at his show in the Dutch capital.
Feb. 27—Paris Romance: Selena and The Weeknd are spotted together in Paris. He performs a concert the following night and the day after that, he performs during H&M Studio's Paris Fashion Week show and crosses paths with Bella, who walks the runway. Awkward!
Sean ONeill, PacificCoastNews
Mid-March—Bringing Her Home: Selena and The Weeknd jet off to his hometown of Toronto, where they have a VIP movie night and have another romantic date at Ripley's Aquarium of Canada. And, of course, show plenty of PDA.
March 24—Romance Enters Continent No. 3: Selena flies to Bogota, Colombia to join The Weeknd on tour again.
March 25—Still in South America: Selena and The Weekend arrive in São Paulo, Brazil.