Javier Bardem Vows to ''Eliminate'' Johnny Depp in New Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Trailer

Johnny Depp, Pirates of the Caribbean Trailer

Javier Bardem wants Johnny Depp to walk the plank!

A brand new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales premiered Saturday, and the feud between Captain Jack Sparrow (Depp) and Captain Salazar (Bardem) has never looked more deadly. 

Moviegoers get a little more insight into Bardem's villainous character, and why he such a strong vendetta against the swashbuckling Captain Jack. "Pirates had infected the seas for generation, so I vowed to eliminate them all. Jack Sparrow cursed me. I will have my revenge," he says in the 60-second spot. 

Cue an appearance from a much younger Depp, and it's safe to say these two go way, way back. After all, Captain Salazar did come back from the dead to enact his revenge on the actor. 

There's also more from female lead Kaya Scodelario, who stars as Carina Smyth. She's recruited to help search for the infamous trident of Poseidon and apparently holds the key to saving Captain Jack and the other pirates from Captain Salazar's wrath.  

Dead Men Tell No Tales will be the fifth and final installment in the Pirates franchise, and also stars Orlando Bloom, Geoffrey RushBrenton Thwaites, David Wenham, Kevin McNally and Golshifteh Farahani

Watch the full trailer above for the usual antics from Depp (once again pantsless), a monkey and a crew of terrifying ghosts. 

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is in theaters May 26, 2017. 

