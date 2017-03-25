Javier Bardem wants Johnny Depp to walk the plank!

A brand new trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales premiered Saturday, and the feud between Captain Jack Sparrow (Depp) and Captain Salazar (Bardem) has never looked more deadly.

Moviegoers get a little more insight into Bardem's villainous character, and why he such a strong vendetta against the swashbuckling Captain Jack. "Pirates had infected the seas for generation, so I vowed to eliminate them all. Jack Sparrow cursed me. I will have my revenge," he says in the 60-second spot.

Cue an appearance from a much younger Depp, and it's safe to say these two go way, way back. After all, Captain Salazar did come back from the dead to enact his revenge on the actor.