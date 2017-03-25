Tony Raines is speaking out about Madison Channing Walls' relationship with Javi Marroquin.

In case you missed it, the Real World: Skeletons alumna confirmed her romance with the Teen Mom 2 star exclusively to E! News, and now her ex-boyfriend—who she shares a one-year-old daughter with—is sharing his side of the story.

Raines told E! News exclusively that although Madison initially claimed her and Javi were purely platonic and didn't find out they were dating until after the news surfaced, he's hopeful the two can continue to successfully co-parent Harper.

He explained, "For me it was really sudden but with Madison, we have a really, really good relationship."

"Things were rocky for a long time but we co-parent so well and she's just awesome with Harper. I am really thankful for that," Raines shared, adding, "I find it kind of interesting. I'm really happy for her."