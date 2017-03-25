Tony Raines is speaking out about Madison Channing Walls' relationship with Javi Marroquin.
In case you missed it, the Real World: Skeletons alumna confirmed her romance with the Teen Mom 2 star exclusively to E! News, and now her ex-boyfriend—who she shares a one-year-old daughter with—is sharing his side of the story.
Raines told E! News exclusively that although Madison initially claimed her and Javi were purely platonic and didn't find out they were dating until after the news surfaced, he's hopeful the two can continue to successfully co-parent Harper.
He explained, "For me it was really sudden but with Madison, we have a really, really good relationship."
"Things were rocky for a long time but we co-parent so well and she's just awesome with Harper. I am really thankful for that," Raines shared, adding, "I find it kind of interesting. I'm really happy for her."
The Louisiana-native, who was Madison's roommate on The Real World: Skeletons and also appeared on The Challenge, is no stranger to fellow members of the MTV family, and has thus seen Marroquin's personal life and relationship with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry play out on television.
"I've seen Javi a few times on the show and as far as I can tell, you know, he's a military guy and that's awesome," Tony told us. "I see how he is with his children and that's very commendable."
He added, "So, I'm pretty excited for Madison. I think she deserves a good guy and happiness and all that good stuff. I think with this the sky is the limit for them."
In addition to little Harper, Tony is a doting father to a daughter named Isla Rose with high school sweetheart Alyssa Giacone. She appeared on The Real World as one of the "skeletons" from Tony's past.
Teen Mom's Javi Marroquin and Real World: Skeletons Star Madison Channing Walls Confirm They Are Dating
Raines didn't shy away from voicing his major concerns, which revolve around his daughter's childhood becoming a reality TV plotline.
"If I have to see another guy potentially help raise my daughter and it's on TV, it's in the public eye, I don't know how I'm going to feel about that," he said. "This will be the third guy that Madison has introduced to Harper within a year... I'm her dad so we've got to talk about this."
Tony continued, "They call it reality television for a reason! It's no make believe... He might come home from work and pick her up and it's filmed, and he's picking her up in the air and he goes to kiss her—I'm like, 'Whoa, man.' I might jump through the screen!"
"That's my only concern," Raines said. "That's my only worry. I don't know if that's childish or petty of me but that's my only thing with it."
And while there are currently no plans for Tony to meet Madison's new boyfriend in person, he believes Javi would understand his worries.
"Eventually if they do work out, I'm sure I'll get to meet him and stuff," he said. "I think he would side with me on that with his son. If I was dating his ex or something and his son was coming into my life I'm sure he'd feel the same way I feel."
Tony reiterated, "And there's no bitterness there toward that guy; it's just the situation. It's just a little tough when you have babies involved."