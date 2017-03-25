Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida's marriage may not be over after all.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star had said in November she finalized their long and messy divorce from her ex, with whom she shares two kids.

She had filed the papers in 2014 and the divorce was granted by default because Nida never responded to it. In December, he contested her divorce filing, saying he had never been served and did not have a chance to respond, E! News has learned.

TMZ reported Friday that a judge had recently tossed out the divorce judgement because he was troubled that Nida was not served with documents notifying him the divorce was final.