Terrence Howard Speaks Out About Domestic Violence "Double Standard"

Terrence Howard, 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Terrence Howard is speaking out about domestic violence and past accusations made against him.

The Empire star went on a Twitter rant about the topic early Saturday morning—two months after his ex-wife Michelle Ghent dropped an assault, emotional distress and defamation lawsuit she had filed against him in 2015.

"I've never been abusive to anyone in my entire life," he tweeted. "I have loved and paid the price for love. I am the same loving being since day 1! When I say that I've made mistakes, it is not regarding violence but judgement. Trusting the wrong people!"

"I firmly believe that every action has an equal and opposite reaction," he continued. "Eye for an eye, tooth for a tooth. Kiss for a [kiss emoji]. This double standard that has permitted abusive women to feel that they can assault a man and not reap where they have sowed is wrong!"

"@terrencehoward You are so right!" one Twitter user said. "There are double standard! My best male friend was abused by his wife for years, physically, and verbally!"

"@LoverofmusicTwo As was I," Howard responded.

"Let's start teaching our children that they should END THE VIOLENCE!" he continued. "Nor should a woman ever hit a man!"

 

Terrence Howard, Domestic Violence Twitter

Twitter

In her lawsuit, Ghent, the Oscar-nominated actor's second ex-wife, alleged that during a trip with his kids to Costa Rica in 2013, she told Howard she thought they should break up and an argument ensued, during which he allegedly sucker punched her in the face, grabbed her by the neck, pushed her against a wall and strangled her for several seconds before his son-in-law Billy rushed in to intervene.

She said that the actor later charged toward her and she pepper-sprayed him and that he swung his arms and caused her to fall, after which he allegedly "mule-kicked" her in the head and shoulders." She said she later drive to her sister's rental house and called police.

Howard told authorities at the time that had just had a "normal married fight" and that Ghent "got too worked up" and "threatened" to kill him and his family, then used pepper spray to "attack" them. He also said she had previously been suicidal and was hospitalized for paranoia.

Ghent had previously filed a restraining order against Howard in 2011, claiming he routinely abused her and threatened to kill her. In 2001, Howard was arrested on charges that he attacked his then-wife, Lori McCommas. He later pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace.

 

"For years, every since these allegations have been brought against me I've been told to not address it," Howard tweeted Saturday. "I can't remain quiet. For the record. I have not changed nor is there a reason to change. I love and anyone that knows me, knows that I only love."

"The cyber space abuse and bullying that has gone unanswered has come to an end!" he continued. "You come for me, I come for you. Eye for an eye!" 

