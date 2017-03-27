Early on in the season, Scheana made it clear that she is a one and done kind of girl when it comes to elaborate marriage ceremonies. "I never plan on having another wedding again, you know," she shared. "That's your one time."

And when co-stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney chose to sign a pre-nup before their wedding, Scheana made it clear that she "would never even consider that."

"For us, it was never even a consideration. I wouldn't marry someone I wouldn't completely trust," she explained. "What, are you gonna like empty out my bank account…go to SUR and pick up my tips?" Mike would later laugh off the comment and joke, "Maybe."

Perhaps the strongest attempt to show things were strong between Scheana and Shay was during New Orleans when the pair celebrated their two-year anniversary. While much of the cast was partying away, the married couple was able to escape and enjoy an intimate dinner.