Not every televised wedding has the fairy tale ending fans hope for.
Back in February of 2015, millions of Bravo fans watched Scheana Marie experience her "dream wedding" with Mike Shay.
Romantic vows were exchanged, crop tops were worn at the altar and viewers hoped that this was a relationship that was going to go the distance.
On Monday night's season finale of Vanderpump Rules, however, those same viewers will watch the couple announce their divorce and drop some new allegations some people didn't see coming.
For many followers of the season, Scheana's attitude and gestures regarding her relationship suggested that things really were all diamonds and rosé.
BravoTV.com
Early on in the season, Scheana made it clear that she is a one and done kind of girl when it comes to elaborate marriage ceremonies. "I never plan on having another wedding again, you know," she shared. "That's your one time."
And when co-stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney chose to sign a pre-nup before their wedding, Scheana made it clear that she "would never even consider that."
"For us, it was never even a consideration. I wouldn't marry someone I wouldn't completely trust," she explained. "What, are you gonna like empty out my bank account…go to SUR and pick up my tips?" Mike would later laugh off the comment and joke, "Maybe."
Perhaps the strongest attempt to show things were strong between Scheana and Shay was during New Orleans when the pair celebrated their two-year anniversary. While much of the cast was partying away, the married couple was able to escape and enjoy an intimate dinner.
"Shay's been sober for eight months now and I'm really happy and proud to be celebrating a second anniversary with Shay," Scheana said before sharing how impressed she was of his music career. "He's in his happy place, working on music, staying sober…it takes a lifetime to accomplish what you've done in a year."
"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you," she added while delivering a toast. "I don't care if it's bad luck to cheers with waters, cheers to you. I'm so proud of you."
Despite the public displays of affection, some cast members had their doubts that everything was perfect.
"In Scheana and Shay land, everything is very well," Lisa Vanderpump shared during the season. Jax Taylor added, "Getting marriage advice from Scheana is like getting sobriety advice from Shay. Kind of pointless."
Araya Diaz/Getty Images
As fans know today, many factors ultimately contributed to Scheana's decision to file for divorce. According to the reality star, everything is signed and settled. It's now a waiting game for the state of California to process everything.
"I just didn't think it was something that was fixable," Scheana explained to E! News. "From three months into the marriage, if it wasn't one thing it was another and we both decided amicably that this relationship wasn't working anymore and a divorce was the way to go."
As Mike continues working on music with Dat Dope Group, Scheana is enjoying a new romance with Robert Valletta. Earlier this month, the duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Power Rangers movie premiere in Hollywood. They also enjoyed a getaway to Hawaii.
"I felt like I lost my spark for a while and I feel like I definitely got it back," Scheana previously shared with E! News. "It's not 100 percent there yet but I'm in a very good place right now and I am very happy."
Vanderpump Rules airs Monday night at 9 p.m. only on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family)