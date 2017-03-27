There is a lot of kissing on The Bachelor.

When you're one of twenty-five women trying to gain the attention of one man, the pressure to attract him is all too real. Not to mention, the competition is incredibly beautiful. Nick Viall shared an intimate embrace with most of the women last season. Whether you were wishing it was you or you were repulsed, there is something to be said about how contestants prep for those kissable moments. Lips worthy of an on-screen make-out session are a must. At the same time, glam squads aren't allowed.

Enter Suzie Moldavon, the celebrity makeup artist and beauty consultant for The Bachelor since Season 19. The pro revealed to Popsugar that most of the contestants, including the new Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, opt for matte lips, since it's long-lasting and on-trend. These lipsticks align with their desire to appear flawless, but never overdone. Subtle and sultry—Kylie Jenner-inspired lips are the goal.