Ed Sheeran is ready to give some love on Red Nose Day.

As the "Thinking Out Loud" singer appeared at the O2 Arena Friday night for a Comic Relief performance, fans were treated to a special surprise.

After Ed's performance, comedian's Miranda Hart and Rob Beckett brought up a special rule for the telecast.

"I don't know if Ed knows the Comic Relief rules, they're silly rules but let's stick by them," Miranda shared with the audience. "It demands that the musical act has to kiss with passion and considerable meaning, the tallest host of the night."

Just when fans thought Ed was going to kiss Miranda, Greg Davies appeared and received the unforgettable kiss.