Eike Schroter/ Syfy
Get ready to meet the Fairy Queen, Magicians fans!
E! News can exclusively reveal that the magical and dangerous deity whose people Margo (Summer Bishil) made quite a deal with last week on the Syfy series will come face-to-face with the High Queen of Fillory in the season two finale and she'll be played by none other than I Am Cait alum Candis Cayne. And judging by the first look photo of Candis in action, the Fairy Queen is not to be trifled with. Consider this a warning, Margo!
"I am so excited to be joining Syfy's The Magicians as the highly-anticipated ‘Fairy Queen,'" Candis said in a statement. "It was so much fun transforming into this dark and mysterious character, and I cannot wait for fans to be immersed into her world and see how she affects Fillory!"
And affect Fillory, she will. You'll recall that in last week's episode, Margo struck a last-minute bargain with the Ambassador to the Fairies to bring magic back to the Well Spring so she could keep Eliot (Hale Appleman) alive in his duel against King Edri. Their demand? A royal child of the Whitespire--AKA Eliot and Fen's unborn royal baby--to raise as a Fairy and teach it great knowledge and power. Margo may think she'll be able to weasel her way out of the deal down the road, but something tells the Fairy Queen won't be interested in any takesies backsies.
There's still plenty of fish to fry before Margo's big showdown with Fairy Queen, however. In next week's all-new episode, she'll struggle to keep her devastating trade under wraps, while Eliot attempts to win over his people. Meanwhile, Quentin (Jason Ralph) will help Julia (Stella Maeve) with her search, while Penny (Arjun Gupta) and Kady (Jade Tailor) find themselves caught between two magical factions.
The Magicians airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Syfy.
