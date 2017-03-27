Get ready to meet the Fairy Queen, Magicians fans!

E! News can exclusively reveal that the magical and dangerous deity whose people Margo (Summer Bishil) made quite a deal with last week on the Syfy series will come face-to-face with the High Queen of Fillory in the season two finale and she'll be played by none other than I Am Cait alum Candis Cayne. And judging by the first look photo of Candis in action, the Fairy Queen is not to be trifled with. Consider this a warning, Margo!

"I am so excited to be joining Syfy's The Magicians as the highly-anticipated ‘Fairy Queen,'" Candis said in a statement. "It was so much fun transforming into this dark and mysterious character, and I cannot wait for fans to be immersed into her world and see how she affects Fillory!"