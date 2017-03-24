We can't look away from these two!

Prince Royce just released his music video for "Deja Vu" with the one and only Shakira.

The 40-year-old singer plays a dancer, with leg warmers and all, who locks eyes with the 27-year-old bachata singer.

It's Shak's dancing with a partner that had us glued to the video, I mean is there any form of dance that she can't do? The answer is no.