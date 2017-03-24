We can't look away from these two!
Prince Royce just released his music video for "Deja Vu" with the one and only Shakira.
The 40-year-old singer plays a dancer, with leg warmers and all, who locks eyes with the 27-year-old bachata singer.
It's Shak's dancing with a partner that had us glued to the video, I mean is there any form of dance that she can't do? The answer is no.
Royce recently told E! News, "I had always wanted to work with Shakira, and I reached out to Sony's president. I sent her music for her to record for her album not even as a collab." He continued before adding, "I can only say that now that I know her, I admire her even more than before."
The two singers have been teasing the music video for several weeks, Shakira shared a clip on Instagram of herself with a dance partner while on set. We've got to say, and she nailed the steps!
"Practicing my bachata on the video set! Get ready for it…coming soon Deja Vu the video! @princeroyce," the 40-year-old singer captioned the post.
The "Back It Up" singer explained that he felt that this particular track was the right fit for both of them to collaborate and he was surprised and excited when she quickly responded and said yes. "She is very professional, detail-oriented and really cares, so we worked very closely on 'Deja Vu,'" he said.
This video was worth the wait!