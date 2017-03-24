You might have noticed that celebs like Olivia Culpo are trading in their smoky eye makeup for a lighter, flirtier pastel palette.

In theory, pastel anything sounds like an idea best left for Easter, but then we stumbled upon Lorac's new brunch-inspired makeup collection and got to thinking. Can we really swap out our nudes for these subtle-colored tones? "Pastels are an amazing alternative, because it gives you that hint of color and it tends to be very light and bright giving you that awake look without using a lot of makeup," explained celeb makeup artist Suzie Kim.

It doesn't require a lot of skill or product, either. All you need are two pastel eye shadows of your choice (seriously you can use any color combo), a little highlighter and you're off to brunch—or anywhere, really.