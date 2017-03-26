Brandon was able to swerve out of the way, but the driver on the other side of the road crashed. Megan and Kyle ran over to check on the driver, found that he was unconscious and pulled him out of the car.

That's when Kyle made a call and shortly after, Terence (Michael Vartan) showed up while police were arresting Brandon. Terence handed his phone to a police officer, explaining he had his captain on the line for him. After talking to his captain, the police officer said Brandon was "free to go."

The next morning, Kyle and Megan saw that the story has been spun (by Terence) in the press to make it look like Kyle and Brandon saved the driver.