If you've been missing Sophia Grace and Rosie, trust us: You are not alone!
Fans of the Internet stars may be wondering where their favorite duo has been. Lucky for us, we have an important update from one of the starlets.
In a new video posted onto Rosie's personal YouTube page this week, the 10-year-old admitted that she's been away from the spotlight. But trust us, there's still a lot on this young girl's plate.
"So I've been working real hard on my school work. My teachers are very happy with me. I got my handwriting license as well," she explained to her followers. "Also, I took my prep test in piano and I passed and I'm very excited about that."
In addition to school, Rosie has recently taken on learning Spanish. Perhaps the activity bringing her the most joy is gymnastics.
"I spend time every single day on my bars and my beam but my most exciting news right now is that I've got my first solo in my singing class at stage school and I'm really excited and really nervous at the same time," she shared.
Fans may remember Rosie and her friend Sophia Grace from their appearances on The Ellen DeGeneresShow where they served as red carpet reporters. They also famously covered Nicki Minaj's "Super Bass" that has more than 52 million views online.
As for Sophia Grace, she is a judge on ABC's upcoming reality show titled The Toy Box. She also recently released an EP titled Hollywood.
Speaking of singing, Rosie is still totally interested as well. At the end of her latest video, she asked the audience if they want to see her show off her vocals soon.
"Thanks for watching. I hope you like this video and hopefully I'll be back soon," she teased. "Let me know if you want to hear me sing."
