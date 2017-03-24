If you've been missing Sophia Grace and Rosie, trust us: You are not alone!

Fans of the Internet stars may be wondering where their favorite duo has been. Lucky for us, we have an important update from one of the starlets.

In a new video posted onto Rosie's personal YouTube page this week, the 10-year-old admitted that she's been away from the spotlight. But trust us, there's still a lot on this young girl's plate.

"So I've been working real hard on my school work. My teachers are very happy with me. I got my handwriting license as well," she explained to her followers. "Also, I took my prep test in piano and I passed and I'm very excited about that."

In addition to school, Rosie has recently taken on learning Spanish. Perhaps the activity bringing her the most joy is gymnastics.