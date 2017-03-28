Just call him Cupid!
During a break from his Rogue magazine cover shoot (on stands June 1) at SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills, E! News' Zuri Hall chatted with The Arrangement star Josh Henderson about his role in 2006's breakout hit Step Up alongside Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum.
If you remember in the movie, Josh portrayed Brett Nolan, the boyfriend of Jenna's character, Nora Clark. That is, until she was literally swept of her feet by her now-husband's character, Tyler Gage. But even back then, almost 10 years ago, the 35-year-old actor already had a feeling the costars would go on to become one of Hollywood's cutest It couples.
"From them meeting, they were just so good together," Josh recalled. "They had so much fun together and there's no surprise. I saw it coming."
Phillip Caruso/Buena Vista Pictures
But, would Josh, who still keeps in touch with both Channing and Jenna, ever be game for a Step Up reunion?
"Why not? Of course!" Josh replied. "People love that movie. It was good to be a part of it." You heard it here first, dance fans!
And, with a career in the business spanning over a decade, the Dallas native has also worked with a lot more famous faces, including Oscar winner Emma Stone.
So, what is the La La Land actress actually like in real life? Watch him share the details in the clip above!
